× Bus passenger stabbed in Chicago, suspect taken into custody

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say one person is in custody and another is in a hospital after a person was stabbed while riding on a bus through Chicago.

An Illinois State Police spokesman says in an email that troopers and Chicago Police officers responded to a call of a person being stabbed aboard a Coach USA bus on Interstate 90 near Randolph Street in downtown Chicago at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday. They arrived and took the suspect into custody and the Chicago Fire Department took the victim to Stroger Hospital. State Police Sergeant Ryan Cape says that the victim is in stable condition.

The state police did not immediately have any more details about the incident, the suspect or the victim.