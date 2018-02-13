× Cardinals selling tickets for $5 during Tuesday’s ‘flash sale’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cardinals fans can take advantage of a spring training “flash sale” today. The Cardinals are selling tickets for any Monday through Thursday game this season for just $5. Fans may purchase up to eight of the special $5 tickets per person, per game.

Each $5 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $5 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com, at the Busch Stadium Box Office during regular hours (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) or by phone at 314-345-9000.