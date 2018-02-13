Dave Murray’s Latest STL Weather disco…WEDNESDAY…FEBRUARY 14, 2018

Happy Valentines Day everyone…fast flow from the southwest in control…here comes a hint of Spring and some unsettled weather. A batch of rain showers mainly south and southeast of metro STL Wednesday morning…moving out quickly…rather light…then partly sunny for the afternoon…62 for the high. Thursday…a cold front starts to come into play with a low pressure along the front…ahead of it all during the day and into the night…lots of clouds with periods of showers…lets focus on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night…60’s again on Thursday. The front comes by late Thursday night and early Friday morning…winds swing to the north/northwest…could see a little mix of rain and wet snow with the front but the atmosphere driest out very quickly. A quick shot of cold air…Friday and Friday night into Saturday morning…then we start another warm up for the weekend.