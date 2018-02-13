Free tax services available to St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Debbie Irwin, Economic Development Director of United Way of St. Louis and Eric Schneider, Executive Director of Gateway EITC Community Coalition joined us to discuss today's free tax service opportunity.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green is teaming up with other groups to provide free tax preparation again this year. Help will be available for low-to-moderate wage earners, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The event will take place February 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the William J. Harrison Education Center at St Louis community college on Cass Avenue.

For a full list of locations and dates, to make an appointment or find a time offering walk-in assistance, and to find out if your family qualifies for free assistance, call 2-1-1 or visit the website at 211helps.org.