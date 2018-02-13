× Hawley suggests Missouri host President Trump’s military parade

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is telling President Donald Trump the Show-Me State would be the best place to host a proposed military parade.

On Monday, Hawley took to Twitter to not only voice support for the president’s parade but suggested Missouri host the event. He used his personal Twitter account and not the one he uses to make announcements as the state’s top cop.

“We would love to host the military parade in Missouri. The politicians in D.C are wrong,” Hawley said. “Our military and veterans deserve to be honored.”

President Trump is said to have been inspired to hold a military parade after witnessing the Bastille Day celebration during a trip to France.

At present, Hawley is campaigning for the Republican nomination to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill in the upcoming November elections.