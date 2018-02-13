× Lewd conduct charges dropped against former World Bird Sanctuary director

EUREKA, Mo. – Charges against the former executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary have been dropped as part of a prosecution agreement.

Brian Bissonnette was charged in November 2017 with 20 miscellaneous sex violations. Authorities said Bissonnette exposed himself at a Eureka Walgreens parking lot near a Redbox where people rent and return DVDs. He was caught in the act and confessed to the crime.

“The officer took him into custody and in his interview, he admitted to exposing himself to women for various reasons, but he had done this over a period of time. He mentioned that he had been in the military and he said he missed the excitement and said this was giving him that thrill that he missed being in the military,” Lt. David Wilson, Eureka Police Department, said at the time.

Bissonnette’s lawyer said the agreement was reached weeks ago and the order dropping the charges was entered into court last week.

As part of the agreement, city prosecutors retain the right to re-issue charges against Bissonnette unless he meets certain conditions. He must get weekly treatment for PTSD and provide proof of treatment, and not have inappropriate contact with anyone. The city will not re-file those charges if he follows those conditions for a year.

Bissonnette had been executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park since July 2016. The sanctuary’s board of directors suspended Bissonnette from his position shortly after his arrest. He stepped down after that.