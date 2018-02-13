× Major Case Squad investigating death of Cape Girardeau teen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are investigating the death of a 19-year-old.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Tyler Conway of Cape Girardeau was found dead Sunday night near South Spring Street. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to lead the investigation.

Police have not disclosed details about how Conway died.

Information from: Southeast Missourian