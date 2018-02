Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. - The Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in St. Clair County, Illinois.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says 19-year-old Cole Weirciszewski was taken to Memorial Hospital in Belleville Monday night. He died a short time later.

Investigators say he was shot in the chest on Paulette Drive just outside of Belleville.

