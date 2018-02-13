Major Case Squad says disappearance of Macoupin County woman involves foul play

ROYAL LAKES, IL – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis now believes that the disappearance of a Macoupin County woman involves foul play. Denita Hedden was last seen on the 700 block of Catalpa in Royal Lakes, Illinois on January 25, 2018, at 11:00pm.

Investigators say she borrowed her roommate’s truck to go celebrate her birthday. The truck was returned but she has not been seen since.

An extensive search has covered large portions of southern Macoupin County, more than 35 square miles by way of land and air. That search continues.

Evidence recovered during the investigation has led investigators to a person of interest. No information on that person is being provided to local news outlets, but information has been given to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney.

Investigators are asking Macoupin County property owners, farmers, and residents to continue to check their property for anything unusual and those traveling county and rural roads to report anything unusual they might see. The request stretches beyond those in the immediate vicinity of Royal Lakes.

Hedden is a white female, 5’0”, and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and hoop earrings.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has transitioned the investigation back to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.