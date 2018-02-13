Metro East woman named best correction officer in the State of Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - A Metro East woman has been awarded for being the best in the state. Her career is challenging, every day she’s locked up with close to 400 inmates.

The St. Clair County Sheriff said it’s one of the toughest jobs in law enforcement, being a corrections officer.

Shana Chambers has been working in the county jail for almost 20 years. Chamber said, “We deal with people who are the lowest point in their life and we have to give them something positive to encourage them to become better to do better.”

Chamber was recently recognized and awarded by sheriffs across Illinois as the best in her profession. St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said, “Everybody loves her.” Madden: “Even the inmates?” Sheriff: “Even the inmates because she’s soft-spoken and so empathetic and she really cares.”

In 2017 she was credited with saving 7 lives according to Sheriff Watson. In one case Shana was concerned about a troubled female inmate. Shana double checked on her even though she had already clocked out for the day and was on her way home.

Sheriff Watson said, “The individual was hanging and she was the one who saved her life.” Shana Chamber said the woman later thanked her, “It just makes me feel good to save a life, there is so much more that they just don’t know, the future may hold for them.”

Her goal for the future is fairly simple, come to work every day and do a great job and make a difference.