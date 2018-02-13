Mocha Moms to host Black Carpet- Black Panther Movie Premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Black Carpet Affair will take place Thursday, February 15th in St. Louis. Mocha Moms, a local non-profit for mothers of color, is hosting a private screening for Marvel's highly-anticipated film, Black Panther. Kimberly Algee, Mocha Mom's online media coordinator, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.

VIP Seating is available for the first 100 seats purchased. A meal will be provided to guests who arrive before 7:15 p.m.

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal St. Louis Stadium 18 & IMAX in Hazelwood.

The Black Carpet - Black Panther Movie Premiere is sponsored by Deaun Flowers and Lou Fusz Automotive. Proceeds will benefit the St. Louis Mocha Mom’s Annual Educational Summit.

Thursday, February 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Regal St. Louis Stadium 18 & IMAX

5555 St.Louis Mills Boulevard

Hazelwood, Mo. 63042

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: eventbrite.com