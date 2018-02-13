Report: Off-duty officer shot and killed in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO _ A Chicago police spokesman says an officer has been shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown. Sources tell WGN that the officer has died.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center. Guglielmi says the preliminary information is that the shooting happened just outside the building. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Guglelmi says police have taken a person into custody for questioning but he did not know if the person is a suspect.