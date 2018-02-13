× Pointfest Concert Announcement: Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots & more

ST. LOUIS, MO — The lineup for 105.7 FM’s Pointfest has been announced. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots, The Struts, Blue October, Candlebox, The Glorious Sons, and Brookroyal. The concert is Saturday, May 12, 2018 and more acts are expected to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 17 at 10am. More information 1-800-745-3000 or www.LiveNation.com.