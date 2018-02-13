Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Pointfest Concert Announcement: Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots & more

Posted 8:17 am, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:19AM, February 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Robert DeLeo, Jeff Gutt, and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots performs onstage during SiriusXM Presents Stone Temple Pilots Live from the Troubadour on November 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

ST. LOUIS, MO — The lineup for 105.7 FM’s Pointfest has been announced. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host Alice In Chains, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots, The Struts, Blue October, Candlebox, The Glorious Sons, and Brookroyal. The concert is Saturday, May 12, 2018 and more acts are expected to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 17 at 10am. More information 1-800-745-3000 or www.LiveNation.com.