Police searching for inmate who walked away from work release site

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO –The Missouri Department of Corrections is searching for an offender who walked away from a work site Tuesday. Around 10:13am, minimum-security inmate Jacob Dylan Martin, 22, walked away from a Missouri Department of Transportation work site approximately 18 miles south of Patton, Missouri, while on work release from Potosi Correctional Center.

Local police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are helping in the search. The K-9 unit from Farmington Correctional Center has been dispatched, and the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been activated.

Martin is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 164 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is serving a five-year sentence for two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and theft/stealing in Franklin County as well as a concurrent three-year sentence for attempted first-degree tampering in Marion County.

Residents are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol if they see him.