Senate president Cullerton urges Rauner to balance budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Senate President John Cullerton is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to propose a budget plan that’s balanced.

The Chicago Democrat told reporters at the state Capitol Tuesday that the first-term Republican has never introduced a spending plan in which spending matched revenue.

Rauner says he has and promised last month that he would deliver another.

Rauner will unveil his 2019 budget proposal Wednesday. He’s coming off the first yearlong budget since taking office in 2015. Lawmakers sent it to him last summer after voting to override his veto of an income-tax increase.

Cullerton pointed out that the governor’s plan last year included $4.7 billion in revenue contingent on the Senate’s so-called grand bargain to end a two-year budget impasse by giving ground on Rauner’s business agenda. The talks collapsed.