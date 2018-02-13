Sherlock Gnomes Book Reading Event at St. Louis Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Melissa Thomas, manager of The Discovery Room at the St. Louis Science Center, shares more about the Sherlock Gnomes Book Reading Event.

It will take place at the St. Louis Science Center from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Families and kids can stop by to get their picture taken with Sherlock Gnomes and win fun promo items from the movie.

Sherlock Gnomes open in theatres March 23rd.

For more information on this event visit: www.slsc.org

Sherlock Gnomes Book Reading Event

10:30am - 12:30pm February 13

St. Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave.

West St. Louis