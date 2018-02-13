Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Song of the Day – Steve Winwood

Posted 7:00 am, February 13, 2018, by

Attention Steve Winwood fans! The singer-songwriter, legendary vocalist, and Grammy Award winner, Steve Winwood is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Wednesday, February 28th and we want to send you!

Singer-songwriter, legendary vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, mandolin player, producer, Grammy winner and BMI Icon Steve Winwood has sold over 50 million records in the course of his five-decade career. His compositions include “Gimme Some Lovin’”, “Back In The High Life Again”, “Can’t Find My Way Home”, “Arc Of A Diver”, “Higher Love”, “Roll With It”, “While You See A Chance”, “Dear Mr. Fantasy”, “Split Decision”, “The Finer Things”, “Valerie”, and “The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys”, among many others. For more than five decades, Steve Winwood has remained a primary figure in Rock ‘n’ Roll, a respected innovator who has helped to create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements. His skills as a composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist have developed an impressive catalog of popular music.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Tuesday, February 13th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

