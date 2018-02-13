Squiggles on top of candies are code for what’s inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Have you noticed those strange squiggled lines on boxed chocolates? It turns out there's a reason for them.

Those squiggles on top of chocolates are actually a code to what's inside. If you don't like raspberry filling, stay away from the abstract "R" squiggle. If you like strawberry filling, find a chocolate with an "S" on top.

A square candy will either contain coconut, fudge, marshmallow, nougat or peanut butter. Chocolates containing creams are round and those with a "V" on top contain vanilla cream.

"M" is for maple cream, "O" stands for orange cream and "B" is for buttercream.