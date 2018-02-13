St. Louis pilot program to offer free rides in electric cabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A pilot program is offering free rides in electric cab vehicles in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Downtown STL Inc. and Austin, Texas-based Electric Cab of North America are coordinating the project. It's part of an effort to promote vibrancy in the city's urban core.

The service is available at certain downtown hotels, but from March 1 through June 30, it will be available to the general public. The five-passenger ``eCabs'' can be hailed on the street or through an app or phone number.

The service will include three vehicles during the four-month pilot period. Hours of service will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. There will be no Sunday service.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch