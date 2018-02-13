The Price Is Right Live! at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Todd Newton, host of The Price is Right, joined us today on FOX 2 with exciting news about the game show! It will be live February 13 and 14 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The audience can win prizes that may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. Classic games will be played just like on the television show.

Tickets are$55, $45, $35 and can be purchased on www.fabulousFox.com or www.priceIsrightlive.com

The Price Is Right Live!

7:30pm Feb. 13 & 14

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

527 N. Grand Blvd.

Midtown St. Louis

MetroTix: 314-534-1111