Triplets of slain Missouri woman give first national television interview

ST. LOUIS, MO - For the first time on national television, Crime Watch Daily sat down with the 12-year-old triplets of Jacque Waller, who was murdered by their father Clay Waller in 2011. It was a case that drew national headlines and one we covered extensively on FOX 2 News.

The last time anyone heard from Jacque Waller was on June 1, 2011. She spoke with her sister, Cheryl Brenneke on the phone saying she was picking up her son from his dad’s house then returning home to Ste. Genevieve County. A few minutes later, she spoke with her boyfriend. But she never made it home. Clay Waller murdered her in his home. Her body wasn’t located until two years later.

Her triplets were five-years-old at the time. Now they are telling Crime Watch Daily what they remember of their mom.

When Clay Waller pleaded guilty to the murder in 2013. His son, Maddox, gave an emotional victim impact statement.

“You’re a big fat jerk. Do you know that? You shouldn’t have killed our mom."

Now, in 2018, Maddox explains his words.

“I just wanted to make a difference. I knew what happened so I wanted to make sure he knows I don’t care for him anymore and he has ruined the bond between us and him and he's never going to have that back.”

FBI Special Agent Brian Ritter was in charge of the case. Ironically, he went to school with Clay Waller from elementary through high school. After two years of intensive work, his team was able to get the evidence they needed which forced Waller to admit to the murder and say where Jacque’s body was. Ritter was the person who dug up Jacque’s shallow grave near Devil’s Island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi near Cape Girardeau.

Agent Ritter says, “After two years of hard work that was an amazing feeling knowing the family could have her home.”

Ritter became very close with the kids and Jacque’s sister, Cheryl and husband, Bob, who adopted the triplets. He admires their strength and is pleased Clay Waller won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon.

In December, Clay Waller received an additional 35-year sentence added on to the initial 20-year sentence he received in his plea deal for the murder of Jacque. This additional guilty charge was for interstate domestic violence. The night before the murder, he dug Jacque’s grave in Illinois, then carried out the crime in Missouri.