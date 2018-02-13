Unlocking Mummies’ Secrets at St. Louis Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Dr. Michelle Miller Thomas, a radiologist from Mallinckrodt Institute of radiology at Washington University school of medicine and Dr. Lisa Cakmak, associate curator for ancient art joined Fox 2 on the 7 a.m. show to discuss Mummy Symposium.

This Friday at 7p.m. at the Art Museum, Dr. Michelle Miller-Thomas, and Dr. Lisa Çakmak, will discuss the use of modern medical imaging techniques on ancient artifacts and share what these ancient patients have taught us about the history and the process of mummification through their scans.

Tickets are free and are available at St. Louis Art Museum or Metrotix for a small service fee.

For more information on the event visit the website at https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/ancient-artifacts