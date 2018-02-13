Webster Groves Police Department looking for endangered juvenile

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The Webster Groves Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing/Runaway Juvenile. Police say Terrauna Childs, 11, was last seen Tuesday evening around 5:30 pm.

She left the Great Circle Children’s Home on her own and is thought to be still in the St. Louis Area. Childs doesn’t have any immediate family in the metro area.

Terrauna is African-American and was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. She’s 5 feet tall, weighs 90 lbs., brown eyes and has black hair worn in an afro style.

If you have seen Terrauna Childs’, please call 911 or the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.