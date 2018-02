× 2018 Cardinals Spring Training: Pitchers & Catchers First Workout

The Cardinals celebrated Valentine’s Day by taking the field. Spring Training 2018 began for the Redbirds pitchers and catchers with their first workout.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida and has the day one report.

The Cardinals will have a new closer in 2018. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the story of the new man for that closing job, World Series champion Luke Gregerson. The pitcher returns to the team that drafted him years ago, allowing his career to come full circle.