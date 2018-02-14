× 3-year-old wounded in suburban Kansas City shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 3-year-old child has been wounded in a suburban Kansas City shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the child’s injuries aren’t left threatening. Police say the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Raytown was criminal in nature but release no other details about what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police or a tips hotline.

Information from: The Kansas City Star