× Annie Rice wins special aldermanic race in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A candidate running as an independent has been elected to a vacant seat on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Annie Rice won decisively in Tuesday’s special election in the city’s 8th Ward, carrying 60 percent of the vote to defeat her Democratic opponent, Paul Fehler.

Rice, an immigration attorney, will replace longtime alderman Stephen Conway. He was appointed city assessor last year by Mayor Lyda Krewson, who was elected in April.

Rice is a Democrat who decided to run as an independent after the ward’s central committee supported Fehler.