× Authorities investigate killing of woman in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot in a Springfield neighborhood.

KYTV reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night in the northeast party of the city. Police found the woman in the yard of a home after receiving a call about a victim with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators say the woman was in her 30s. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators say the killing isn’t believed to be random. No information has been released on a possible suspect.

___

Information from: KYTV-TV