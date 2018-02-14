Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2018 with free food, deals

Love is in the air! Check out these sweetheart deals to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2018.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Celebrate love and treat your Valentine to dinner at Maggiano’s Little Italy. Choose any starter or two side salads, two entrees, one dessert and two beverages.

The cost is $80 per couple.

To make a reservation visit maggianos.com/valentines-day-dine-in.

Today we celebrate love! Love for good food, great atmosphere, and for making our guests feel special. Happy Valentine's Day from Maggiano's! pic.twitter.com/pL6ZXAJLXE — Maggiano's (@Maggianos) February 14, 2018

O’Charley’s

“Share the Love Dinner for 2″ is happening at participating O’Charley’s locations. Choose a Prime Rib or Salmon, plus share an appetizer, for $13.99 per person!

McAlister’s Deli

Kids eat free on Valentine’s Day at McAlister’s Deli. If you plan to spend time with your little one, join them for Family Date Night at participating locations.

To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1788943464741171/

Who needs chocolates and flowers when the kids eat free? https://t.co/10l4fFsUqU pic.twitter.com/nSmI2p0zj8 — McAlister's Deli (@McAlistersDeli) February 9, 2018

QDOBA

Do you plan on proposing to that special someone? If you get engaged at Panera, they might cater your wedding, free of charge! Post a picture of the Panera proposal on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps from 9 a.m. until midnight Wednesday. The post must be set to public, not private.

To learn more visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en_us/footer/fine-print/panera-proposal-sweepstakes.html

You can celebrate your love with a kiss at QBODA restaurants. The company is offering a buy one get one free entree. All you have to do is share a kiss with a significant other, family member, friend or willing stranger at checkout.

It's that time of year again. Get ready to celebrate your love of QDOBA and @nokidhungry on Valentine's Day. #QDOBAforAKiss pic.twitter.com/14Xga1csNk — Qdoba (@qdoba) February 1, 2018

Waffle House

Waffle House is going from casual to fine dining. The company will use white tablecloths for Valentine’s Day dinner. You can also post photos using the hashtag #wafflehousedate.

To learn more or make a reservation visit https://www.wafflehouse.com/valentine/.

Happy Valentine's Day! If you are taking your Sweetie Pie to Waffle House tonight, be sure to use #wafflehousedate so we can see your photos! https://t.co/ThiSuo9zXB pic.twitter.com/G3qaIh6Vzd — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 14, 2018

Hooters

At Hooters, if you shred a picture of your ex, you’ll get an order of 10 boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings.

When #ValentinesDay is just 2 days away but you've got the perfect #ShredYourEx playlist ready to go… https://t.co/96EccTGenl pic.twitter.com/eKS8bkeKHi — Hooters (@Hooters) February 12, 2018

Wingstop

Ditch a dozen roses and get lost in the sauce at Wingstop. Starting February 14, the company’s WING LUV hotline will offer five romantic options to take your wing fling to the next level.

Valentine’s night pro tips, Press 1 .

. A vocal warm-up routine, Press 2 .

. Wing presentation advice, Press 3 .

. Exclusive access to the Valentine’s mixtape, Press 4 .

. Just listen to your hotline rep talk saucy to you for a while, Press 5.

They also have Wing Luv kits for $25. Each kit contains a heart-shaped wing box and romantic essentials necessary to make the perfect wing bouquet: skewers for wing “roses,” decorative cellophane, tissue paper, ribbon and DIY instructions.

Plus, there’s a $25 Wingstop gift card, gift card holder, and four unique Valentine’s Day cards!

Call 1-844-WING-LUV to learn more!