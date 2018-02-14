× Charges filed in death of 19-year-old in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Two men are facing charges in the shooting death of a southeast Missouri teenager.

The Southeast Missourian reported Wednesday that 24-year-old James Gray is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the Sunday night death of 19-year-old Tyler Conway.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Alexander Martin is charged with tampering with physical evidence. The victim and both suspects are all from Cape Girardeau.

Police say Conway was shot in an apartment. The person who discovered the body told police that Conway had been with Martin earlier in the day. Police say that after a search of Martin’s apartment a gun and ammunition matching the caliber used in the shooting were found.

Information from: Southeast Missourian