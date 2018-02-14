× Chicago police commander shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago police official says the suspect in the fatal shooting of a police commander was carrying a semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip of ammunition when he fatally shot the officer in the head.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to provide details about the weapon until the suspect is charged.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot Tuesday spotting a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect.

The official says Bauer identified himself as a police officer and was trying to detain the suspect when they got into a physical fight and fell down a stairwell. The official says the suspect shot Bauer in the head multiple times.

Department spokesman Frank Giancamilli wouldn’t comment on the weapon but says the suspect was also wearing a bulletproof vest under a coat.

Police expect the suspect to be charged either Wednesday or Thursday.