Circuit Attorney investigators visit state capitol over Greitens’ affair

Investigators from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office visited the state capitol Wednesday asking questions about Governor Eric Greitens’ affair.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report two investigators talked to several people, including a state representative from Kirksville who wouldn’t discuss what was asked. But signaled it went beyond revelations surrounding Greitens’ extramarital affair.

The circuit attorney’s office launched a criminal investigation into claims Greitens took a compromising picture of his mistress and threatened to release them if she said anything.

Greitens admitted to the affair but denies making any threats.