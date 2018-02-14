Dave Murray’s Latest STL Weather disco…THURSDAY…FEBRUARY 15, 2018

One more mild day…mild for Winter on the way today…lots of clouds and expect gusty winds and into the upper 60’s for the afternoon…there will be some showers around today and tonight…but total rainfall looks limited…typical of this winter…The cold front comes by late Thursday night and early Friday morning…winds swing to the north/northwest…maybe a snow flurri with dropping temps…but the air mass drying out quickly…tough to find…its cold Friday and Friday night into Saturday morning…there is a chance of a spotty light mix Saturday morning…looking iffy right now…warming to 42 degrees Saturday afternoon and then Sunday a rise to 55 for the high. The southwest flow stays with us thru the weekend and into Wednesday of next week…rather unsettled with some bouncing temps.