Deer hunters can get their antler racks scored at weekend event

ST. LOUIS, MO - Scott Corley, district supervisor from the Missouri Conservation Department, joined Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss and demonstrate deer rack scoring. Viewers can get their racks officially certified this Saturday, February 17, from 9a.m until 1p.m at Jay Henges Shooting Range. Representatives from Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young will be around to help certify. Racks must be dried for 60 days and fees for certification does apply. For more information call 636-938-9548 or visit mdc.mo.gov