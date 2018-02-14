Endangered Person Advisory issued for 11-year-old Webster Groves girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Webster Groves police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for an eleven-year-old girl. Terrauna Childs reportedly ran away from the Great Circle Children's Home on N. Gore Avenue.

She is 5', 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Terrauna was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants and brown

Timberland brand shoes.

She doesn't have immediate family in the metro area.

Authorities believe she is still in the St. Louis, in or close to Webster Groves.

If you have information leading to her whereabouts, contact the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000 or dial 911.