× Ex-judge expresses regret for St. Louis teen’s centuries-long sentence

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former St. Louis judge who sentenced a teenager to more than 240 years in prison says she “deeply” regrets her ruling and is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to give him the opportunity for reform.

Evelyn Baker sentenced Bobby Bostic in 1997 for the 1995 robbery of people delivering Christmas presents for the needy. He was 16 at the time of the robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Baker published an op-ed Thursday saying her sentencing is “as benighted as it is unjust.”

Baker also contacted the American Civil Liberties Union last week. The ACLU and others have asked the court to rule that their 2010 decision prohibiting life without parole for juveniles be applied to Bostic’s case.

The court asked the Missouri attorney general’s office on Tuesday to file a response.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch