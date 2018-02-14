Helping St. Louis urban youth thrive in education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elevate USA is a national organization created to build long-term, life-changing relationships with urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community. In 2018, this organization will focus on two cities deeply in need of transformation, St. Louis being one of them. Executive director Frank Bell joined Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about the program.

Elevate St. Louis will start in the Ferguson-Florissant School District before expanding further into the St. Louis region. McCluer High School will be the first site. Teachers and mentors will meet kids in their area of need through a unique combination of four programs.

To find out more information and support the work of Elevate St. Louis, please visit www.elevatestlouis.org.