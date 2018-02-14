Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to sponsor job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Anessa Garcia, program director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, announced this year's 2018 job fair opportunities.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a job fair on Thursday, February 22, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall. Organizations will represent a wide variety of industries that will be seeking entry level, mid-management level, and interns with qualifications varying from high school diplomas to master`s degrees.

This event is free for all job seekers to attend and all ethnic backgrounds are welcome. Register and send your resume to vgarcia@hccstl.com.

For more information visit www.hccstl.com or call 314-664-4432.

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36

2319 Chouteau Ave. #100