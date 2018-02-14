× Judge considers voiding firing of Missouri education head

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A judge is weighing on whether to void the Missouri Board of Education’s decision to fire the former education commissioner.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that attorneys representing the board argued in circuit court Tuesday against lawyers representing Springfield teacher Laurie Sullivan, who sued the board in November.

Former commissioner Margie Vandeven was fired Dec. 1 after Gov. Eric Greitens stacked the education board to get that outcome. All five who voted in favor of her firing were appointed by Greitens.

Sullivan’s lawsuit seeks declarations that the board knowingly violated the state open meetings and records laws and a court order barring the board from interfering with Vandeven.

The board contends it meets state disclosure requirements.

It’s unclear when Judge Richard Callahan may rule on the lawsuit’s request to void the vote.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader