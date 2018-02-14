× Man sets 2 fires at historic Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been sentenced to a 120-day prison treatment program for setting two fires at a historic Springfield apartment building.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that no one was injured in the fires that Dillon Gilbert admitted setting in May at the Ambassador Apartments, though firefighters had to rescue some residents. The 25-year-old also must serve five years of supervised probation under the sentence imposed Friday for first-degree arson. Violating the probation or failing to successfully complete the treatment program could trigger a six-year prison sentence.

The blaze caused $40,000 in damages, and Gilbert was ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.

Gilbert is also accused of scrawling messages such as “UR NXT” on the apartment walls. A magic marker found in Gilbert’s trash can helped connect him to the fires.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader