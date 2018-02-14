× Margie’s Money Saver: QDOBA for a kiss Valentine’s Day deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A great deal is just a kiss away on this Valentine’s Day. QDOBA is offering a buy one get one free entree.

All you have to do is share a kiss with a significant other, family member, friend or willing stranger at checkout. QDOBA encourages creativity! You can kiss a picture of your sweetheart or even favorite celebrity crush or hey, you can even kiss yourself.

While you’re there, snap a photo, tag it with #QDOBAFORAKISS and they’ll donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.

To learn more visit: https://www.qdoba.com/