Metro’s Most Wanted – Keith Galloway homicide

ST. LOUIS - CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the homicide of Keith Galloway.

Keith’s wife Shaunta Galloway said their love story was like a fairy tale. She said the two met at a young age, fell out of touch and she moved away. Then years later they reunited. Shaunta moved back to St. Louis and the next day Keith proposed.

Shaunta said the couple married on July 7th and then on August 12th her happily ever after ended. That Saturday was like every other Saturday. Keith was working at his barbecue stand on Page and Bayard with his cousin and kids.

Keith’s cousin Crystal Lampkin, who was there on August 12th, said Keith’s daughter heard someone trying to break into Lampkin’s truck. Lampkin said she immediately knew they were trying to steal the money-box inside and Keith started running after the thief.

Lampkin said Keith chased the suspect around the corner and then they hear three or four-gun shots. Keith’s kids then ran around the corner and found their father shot dead.

Shaunta said the barbecue stand was Keith’s pride and joy. She said he did it more for the community than the money. She strongly believes that around 6 p.m. on August 12th when Keith was shot someone in that community saw something.

Shaunta, an only child, lost her mother two weeks after moving back to St. Louis. Then three months later lost her husband. She said it is lonely.

Keith’s mother Shelia Thompson said she had a special bond with her oldest child and grieves the loss of him every day.

The whole family is looking for some kind of answers to who took their loved one away from them.

Now CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous. You can call or email them that phone number is 1-866-371-TIPS.