Missouri bill advances to set limits on child marriages

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House is advancing a bill that would ban marriages of children ages 14 years old or younger.

House members gave the proposal initial approval in a voice vote Wednesday. It needs another vote to go to the Senate.

Under current law, children ages 15-17 can get married with permission from a parent. Those younger than 15 need approval from a judge.

Republican Rep. Jean Evans’ bill would require 15 to 17-year-olds to get a judge’s approval following a court hearing. Children 14 years old or younger couldn’t get marriage licenses.

The measure would also ban marriages if one partner is at least 21 years old and the other is younger than 17.

Marriage age bill HB 1630.