National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveals 'Rally Cat'

ST. LOUIS, MO — A limited-edition bobblehead featuring the St. Louis Cardinals Rally Cat has just been revealed by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The limited edition bobbleheads are available now.

On August 9th, 2017, the Rally Cat ran onto the outfield at Busch Stadium. Moments after Cardinals’ grounds crew member Lucas Hackmann captured the cat, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to take the lead and eventually win the game. The cat, who bit Hackmann while being escorted off the field, became known as the Rally Cat for its role in igniting the Cardinals’ rally.

The bobbleheads are $40 each with a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Learn more about the commemorative item here: BobbleHeadHall.com