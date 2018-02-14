× Questions arise over Greitens’ proposed office budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Members of the Missouri House Budget Committee are questioning some of Gov. Eric Greitens proposed office budget.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greitens’ chief of staff, Mike Roche, answered questions Tuesday from the committee about the budget.

The budget includes $110,000 for a director of communications jobs, although the governor has a press secretary and a deputy press secretary. Roche says the $110,000 set aside for that job shouldn’t be trimmed from the budget because it would reduce the money the governor’s office has to spend on “professional services.”

Press secretary Parker Briden declined to discuss possible duties for a communications director.

Briden confirmed that a deputy press secretary, Amy Lutz, started working with the governor’s office about three weeks ago, and her job was to help Briden field reporters’ questions.