× Report: Stormy Daniels’ manager claims Cohen violated non-disclosure agreement

A manager for the porn star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer claims the agreement between the two is no longer valid, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Michael Cohen said he paid Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in 2016, and claimed that the exchange was “lawful” and “not a campaign contribution expenditure by anyone.”

Following the reports of Cohen’s statement on Tuesday, as well as a story published by The Daily Beast this week regarding a book proposal by Cohen, Clifford’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told the Associated Press that Clifford now believes he violated the non-disclosure agreement.

Cohen reportedly set up a private LLC shortly before the 2016 presidential election to pay Clifford, following an alleged July 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.

Following initial reports last month that Cohen had made the payment, the lawyer said in a statement that Trump “vehemently denies” any encounter between the two.

“Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” Cohen’s statement said. “I will always protect Mr. Trump.”