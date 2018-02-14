Several churches offering ‘drive-thru’ service for Ash Wednesday

SUNSET HILLS, MO — People are heading to churches this Ash Wednesday to get their markings. If you are a little short on time some churches are making it as convenient as possible to get your ashes. They're offering a drive-thru service.
St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on Lindbergh will be offering a service for Ash Wednesday. If people can`t make that service then they can get ashes to go.
Ashes will be offered in the drive-thru service until 9am Wednesday. They will be offered again from 11am until 1pm. The more traditional service at St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church is at 7pm.
