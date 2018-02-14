Several churches offering ‘drive-thru’ service for Ash Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO — People are heading to churches this Ash Wednesday to get their markings. If you are a little short on time some churches are making it as convenient as possible to get your ashes. They're offering a drive-thru service.

St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church on Lindbergh will be offering a service for Ash Wednesday. If people can`t make that service then they can get ashes to go.

Ashes will be offered in the drive-thru service until 9am Wednesday. They will be offered again from 11am until 1pm. The more traditional service at St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church is at 7pm.

Scene at St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills. Church doing ashes to go mobil station so people can get their ashes on this Ash Wednesday even if they can’t go to church. pic.twitter.com/woAYyYmUv7 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 14, 2018