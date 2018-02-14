Signs and symptoms of Broken Heart Syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Dr. Elie Azrak, Cardiologist at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, tells us about Broken Heart Syndrome, the causes as well as stress triggers.

Broken Heart Syndrome is a medical condition called stress-induced cardiomyopathy. Stress hormones, such as adrenaline, might temporarily damage the hearts of some people.

The onset feels like an imitation of asthma or heart attack.

While the condition is usually treatable, it can lead to severe, short-term heart muscle failure.

To learn more about Broken Heart Syndrome symptoms and treatment visit SSM Health DePaul Hospital or your local doctor.