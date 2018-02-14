× ‘Thank you for saving my life’ Officers get cake with special message after finding man with stroke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO — A man and his family presented police with a cake on Valentine’s Day that reads, “Thank you for saving my life.”

A man, identified as Mr. Durkee, was suffering from a heart attack and a small stroke when officers arrived. They were able to get him medical attention, saving his life.

The Franklin County Sherrif’s Office posted a picture of the cake, Mr. Durkee, and the deputy that saved his life to Facebook with this caption:

“This morning Mr. Durkee and his family stopped by with a cake for Deputy Bullock and the Sheriff’s Office. The cake reads “Thank you for saving my life”

Last week Mr. Durkee pulled up along side of Deputy Bullock’s patrol car asking for medical assistance. It was later found Mr. Durkee was having a heart attack and small stroke. Deputy Bullock was able to contact EMS and assist Mr. Durkee until medical help arrived.

We are glad to see Mr. Durkee feeling better and Congratulate Deputy Bullock for a job well done!”