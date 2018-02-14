× Top 10 List: Many of the 2018 ‘Safest Cities in Missouri’ are located near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The safest cities for 2018 in Missouri have been identified by The National Council for Home Safety and Security. Many of the cities are located near St. Louis.

The council used FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics with internal research to come up with the ranking. They eliminated cities with populations lower than 10,000 from their data.

A selection from an article posted on the council’s website states, “The safest city in Missouri is Ballwin, an upper-middle-class suburb of St. Louis of 30,609. Ballwin’s rates of 0.36 violent crimes and 7.71 property crimes per 1,000 are many times lower than the state averages. It’s no wonder the community has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S. numerous times by a number of publications.

The second safest community in Missouri is Town and Country, a uniquely named town of 11,158 that boasts the highest median household income in the state, and one of the highest of the U.S., overall. It is also the location of the famous Bellerive Country Club, forthcoming home of the 2018 PGA Championship. Town and Country’s very low violent crime rate of 0.36 incidents per 1,000 should be a comfort to residents and visitors, alike.”

The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 1,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes assigned a value 1.5 times (due to their severity) that of property crimes.

Top 10 safest cities in Missouri:

Ballwin Town and Country O’Fallon Webster Groves Wentzville Maryville Grain Valley Nixa Creve Coeur Eureka

Read much more about this ranking here.