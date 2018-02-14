Elderly man dies in Cahokia house fire; woman recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Il. - Two people were pulled from a house fire in Cahokia early Wednesday morning. One person died and another continues to fight for her life.

Camp Jackson Fire Chief Chris Davis said the fire broke out in the home on Westwood Drive around 2 a.m. Davis said he thought one of the people inside the home called for help and said they were trapped. Cahokia police also responded the scene.

A third resident of the home, Tim Carpenter, 31, identified the victims as his grandfather, Lloyd Metz, 90, and his mother, Cynthia Metz, 59.

Carpenter said his grandfather died as a result of the injuries sustained in the fire. His mother is hospitalized. She was not conscious the last time he spoke with hospital personnel.

Carpenter said he and his mother moved into the home about ten years ago to help care for his grandfather who suffered from Parkinsons. He said his grandfather lived in the home about 50 years.

Neighbors tell Fox 2 first reponders worked through thick smoke to pull the victims from the burning house.

"There was a lot of smoke and quite a bit of fire also. A lot of heat," said Chief Davis. "They got the one out and started CPR, and they automatically went back in for another search. They located the second victim, and they pulled the second victim out and started CPR also on that victim."

Davis said the fire does not appear suspicious, but the state fire marshal will be investigating.